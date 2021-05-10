Springfield Township woman pleads guilty to stealing money from people with disabilities

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A Springfield Township woman pleaded guilty to stealing money from developmentally disabled residents at the group home where she worked.
Court documents say that sometime between Jan. 2019 and Sept. 2019, Carla Clark stole from people living at Ohio Valley Residential Services in North College Hill.
The initial accusation surfaced when a routine Ohio Valley Residential Services audit of bank statements revealed around $2,000 withdrawn from residents’ bank accounts that was not actually given to the residents.
Clark admitted to stealing the money and was immediately fired, OVRS Executive Director James Steele said.
She pleaded guilty on May 6 to five counts of theft. Two of those counts were from a “person in a protected class.”
Clark was also given five years probation and has to repay $2,750 to the home or she will go to prison for a year.
