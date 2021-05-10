Streetsboro councilman accused of sending inappropriate pictures to 13-year-old boy waives court hearing

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old Streetsboro councilman arrested by Mayfield Heights police for allegedly sending inappropriate pictures of himself to a teenager waived his hearing in Lyndhurst Municipal Court Monday.
John Ruediger remains out on a $5,000 bond.
His case will now be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Mayfield Heights police said Ruediger met the 13-year-old boy on Snapchat and showed up at the boy’s house on April 25.
Ruediger was arrested on April 29 and charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Streetsboro Mayor Glenn Broska released the below statement:
