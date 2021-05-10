SWAT situation ends in Springfield Twp

Police were on scene of a SWAT situation in Springfield Township early Monday morning. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Lauren Artino and Jennifer Edwards Baker | May 10, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 8:48 AM

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Police were on scene of a SWAT situation in Springfield Township for several hours early Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a possible domestic situation in the area of Hearthstone Drive and Mockingbird drives about 12:20 a.m. Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Several loud explosions were heard.

Police cleared the scene about 7:30 a.m. without comment.

We have messages into police supervisors and will update this story once they release details.

