Thrift shop in Covington gives back to families in need

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -A thrift shop in Covington is giving back to families in need of affordable clothing and household items.
The Second Time Around Thrift Shop has been operated by St. Elizabeth Healthcare for decades, but was recently donated to the Brighton Center.
During the pandemic, the Brighton Center had to close its own Clothing Closet Thrift Store in order to serve the urgent food needs within the community.
Wonda Winkler, President and CEO of the Brighton Center, says they have consistently seen a 300% increase in families needing access to food and financial assistance, which is why they had to close their clothing closet and turn it into a food distribution center.
With the donation, they will now be able to continue their mission to give back to the community.
“It really is an amazing gift and opportunity for us to be able to continue our thrift operations,” Winkler said. “We are continuing to help with affordable access to clothing and other household items, just at a new location.”
During the transition, Second Time Around will remain closed through June 8.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.