Wade Miley named National League Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Just three days after throwing the first no-hitter of his career, Wade Miley has been named the National League Player of the Week.
It’s the first player of the week award of his Major League career.
Miley, in his second season with the Reds, threw nine no-hit innings against Cleveland on Friday at Progressive Field. It was the Reds the first no-hitter since 2013 (Homer Bailey) and the first by a Reds left-hander since since 1988 (Tom Browning’s perfect game).
“Proud, thankful, happy,” said Miley Monday in Pittsburgh. “It’s good. Cool experience, but ready for my next start and get past this.”
Miley struck out eight Cleveland batters and only allowed two baserunners in his nine no-hit innings. The only player in Major League history to throw back-to-back no-hitters is a former Cincinnati Reds player and, like Miley, a left-hander. Johnny Vander Meer threw consecutive no-hitters in 1938.
“(Castellanos) told me about that,” said Miley. “He’s like a clubhouse genius. (Nine innings) is a long time to be out there.”
Miley is scheduled to pitch Thursday when the Reds begin a four-game series in Colorado.
