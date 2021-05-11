Bond set at $500K for woman charged with abusing granddaughter’s corpse

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bond is set at $500,000 for the woman charged with abuse of the corpse of her deceased granddaughter.
LaTonya Austin, 42, was arrested on May 8, according to court documents.
Around April 9 in the 2200 block of Schoedinger Avenue, Austin put her granddaughter’s body into multiple trash bags and then placed the trash bags in a cooler, according to the criminal complaint.
“The fact that multiple trash bags were used indicates that there may have been dismemberment involved,” Hamilton County Assitant Prosecutor Jack Besignano said Monday.
The granddaughter was two years old, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Her name and cause of death have not been released.
Court records show that Austin has not been convicted of a violent crime in Hamilton County.
Judge Dwyane Mallory set her bond at $500,000 during Tuesday’s hearing.
This is the third time the judge has changed Austin’s bond since her arrest.
Bond was originally set at $25,000, then it was revoked altogether, and then Tuesday it went to $500,000.
A grand jury is supposed to hear Austin’s case and report the findings next Monday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.