2 children hit by cars in Hamilton, 1 flown to Cincy Children’s

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two children were hit by two vehicles in Hamilton Tuesday night, according to witnesses of the crashes.
The crashes happened on Pleasant Avenue near Symmes Road in the Lindenwald neighborhood around 7 p.m. The stretch of road, from Symmes to Fairview, was closed for several hours while police examined the area.
Hamilton Police have not released details about what happened. Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded to the scene and have not released information.
Witnesses say the children ran into the street, where they were struck by the vehicles.
One of the children, according to witnesses, appeared to be seriously injured. That child’s condition is unknown as of this writing, but Butler County dispatchers did confirm the child was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Witnesses say the other child appeared to be in better condition and may have only been clipped by one of the vehicles.
When FOX19 NOW arrived at the scene, there were shoes in the road, and police were examining two vehicles. Both vehicles were eventually towed from the area.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.