Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to give update after COVID-19 vaccine approved for ages 12-15

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center will discuss the FDA’s FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds.
They are holding a virtual news conference at 9:30 a.m.
The vaccine is being evaluated at Cincinnati Children’s as part of a clinical trial involving that age group.
Robert Frenck, MD, director of the Gamble Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children’s, will discuss the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in adolescents who are participating in the local trial.
Dr. Frenck, who is principal investigator for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials at Cincinnati Children’s and oversees others underway at the medical center, will answer questions from media who join the press conference via the Zoom link below.
Dr. Patty Manning, chief of staff at Cincinnati Children’s, will address the medical center’s plans to vaccinate adolescents, how parents can discuss the vaccine with kids, and how parents and teens with questions can find out more about COVID vaccines.
Children’s Hospital began vaccine clinical trials with children ages 12 to 15 last year.
About 350 children between the ages of 2 and 17 are participating in COVID-19 vaccine trials at the hospital.
Including adults, more than 1,400 individuals are participating in one of the clinical trials at Cincinnati Children’s, which involve several different vaccines.
