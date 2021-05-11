Coney Island will begin 2021 season with new attractions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Coney island will have some new attractions when it opens for its 2021 season Memorial Day weekend.
According to a press release from the park, new attractions will include the Challenge Zone, the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the nation, and a fun-filled section called Action Alley.
The Challenge Zone is a large floating obstacle course with more than 150 feet of climbing obstacles, monkey bars, balance beams, and more.
More fun awaits at Action Alley, where there will be jump pads, cone battles, foam parties and more; open daily 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
“As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, Coney Island is excited to debut our new Challenge Zone and Action Alley,” said President of Coney Island Rob Schutter.
Coney Island tickets are available at coneyislandpark.com.
