Covington man, 54, convicted in execution-style Elsmere murders

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A jury on Tuesday found a man guilty in the April 2016 murders of two people in Elsmere.
Covington resident Charles Elmer Eapmon (Charles) stood accused of killing Carolyn Ann Tomlinson and Charles Douglas Eapmon (Douglas) execution-style at their home on Merravay Drive.
Charles, 54, and James Allen Eapmon, 33, were each indicted in 2019 on two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence. James is currently serving a life sentence in Arizona for trafficking meth.
Charles was Douglas’s uncle. James was Douglas’s cousin.
Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders explained in 2019 the motivation revolved in part around the family’s drug-dealing business.
The prosecutor said Douglas had previously served time for being part of a pain pill trafficking ring.
He said Tomlinson was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Charles will be sentenced on Wednesday.
