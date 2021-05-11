FC Cincinnati executive chef preparing for first home match

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati is only five days from the first-ever match day at TQL Stadium; employees are working to have everything prepared for the expected crowd.
FCC will play Inter Miami CF Sunday at 4 p.m.; the matchday experience will be a chance for George Zappas to set the tone as the first executive chef at TQL Stadium.
Zappas wants to make sure the food concepts coincide with the area where you may be enjoying the match, whether it’s from the tunnel club, pitch view, or any other spot inside the brand-new stadium in the West End.
“After each match, we’re going to get into what worked, what didn’t work, what can we change, what can we adjust. Are we doing it the best way possible? The moment you stop thinking, are we doing it the best way, it becomes stagnant,” Zappas said.
“With prices, we want to make sure we are as fan-friendly as we can be and then have Levy Restaurants, will all of their experience, lead it,” FCC President Jeff Berding said.
Zappas, the former executive chef of Orchids at the Hilton Netherland Plaza, summed up why he took the job in November of last year.
“I took the job mainly because of the fan base, hype and great fans in the organization,” Zappas said.
As for FC Cincinnati on the field, the club is looking to respond after falling in back-to-back matches. FC Cincinnati picked up a point in its season opener at Nashville SC, playing to a 2-2 draw.
