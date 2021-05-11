Former CPS superintendent named President, CEO of Beech Acres Parenting Center

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Laura Mitchell has been named the next president and CEO of Beech Acres Parenting Center in Cincinnati.
Mitchell’s resignation from CPS was announced during a Monday night board of education meeting.
“I’m excited to embrace this new calling as President and CEO of Beech Acres Parenting Center and build on the achievements of the past 42 years under Jim’s leadership,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to being a part of the effort to help more children, families and caregivers unlock the power they already have to fully thrive during these challenging times.”
Beech Acres current CEO Jim Mason is retiring after 42 years with the parenting center.
Mitchell has served on the Beech Acres Board of Directors since 2016, according to a news release.
Her first day will be June 15.
