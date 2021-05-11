Gov. DeWine to sign bill into law that provides millions in rent and utility assistance to Ohioans

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday is expected to signing a bill into law that will provide Ohioans millions of dollars for both rent and utility assistance.
Gov. DeWine is scheduled to sign Ohio House Bill 167 into law at 10 a.m., according to a news release from his office.
Ohio House Bill 167 provides $465 million to the Development Services Agency to fund emergency rental assistance and utility assistance.
State Rep. Scott Oelslager (R-North Canton) led the bill through the House as the primary sponsor of the legislation, according to a news release from his office.
“I am very pleased with the due diligence over in the Senate on swiftly passing this utility and rental aid we’re providing Ohioans who desperately need it due to financial burdens from the pandemic,” said Oelslager. “I’m proud to have had the opportunity to help push this bill through both chambers, and I anticipate it being signed into law.”
