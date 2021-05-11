Man hit by train in Southern Indiana airlifted to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was airlifted to a Louisville hospital after driving his car onto a railroad track and getting hit by a train near the Jackson and Scott County line in Southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Road 775 South. The driver, Dawson Vest, 21, was driving westbound when he drove into the path of a CSX train.
Vest’s 2018 Nissan black car was hit by the train on the driver’s side, causing it to roll and for him to be ejected.
Wheeles said the victim’s injuries are thought to be life-threatening.
It has not been determined why Vest crossed into the path of the oncoming train, as Wheeles reported the railroad crossing has crossing signs as stop signs for traffic on CR 775 South.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.