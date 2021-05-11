Mason Walmart Supercenter temporarily closed for cleaning

“WCHD has not recently recommended or provided guidance for any business to shut down due to covid. At this time, WCHD is not aware of any increased risk to the public who has recently visited the facility but as always, covid is still in our communities and everyone should continue to watch for symptoms and take precautions to limit the spread of covid: wear a mask when you are outside of your household, keep 6 feet of distance from others when outside of your household, get vaccinated,” Alicia Habermehl from WCHD wrote in a statement.