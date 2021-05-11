Mason Walmart Supercenter temporarily closed for cleaning

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Walmart Supercenter in Mason will be temporarily closed for a thorough cleaning and sanitization.
According to Walmart Communications Director Charles Crowson, the store was closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to remain closed through Wednesday and should reopen Thursday, May 13 at 7 a.m.
Crowson says this will give a third-party cleaning crew time to clean and sanitize the building; he did not provide a reason for this last-minute cleaning.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Thursday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves,” wrote Crowson.
A spokesperson for the Warren County Health District says Walmart has been in contact and is working in cooperation with the health district.
“WCHD has not recently recommended or provided guidance for any business to shut down due to covid. At this time, WCHD is not aware of any increased risk to the public who has recently visited the facility but as always, covid is still in our communities and everyone should continue to watch for symptoms and take precautions to limit the spread of covid: wear a mask when you are outside of your household, keep 6 feet of distance from others when outside of your household, get vaccinated,” Alicia Habermehl from WCHD wrote in a statement.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.