Nuisance lawsuit filed against owners, management of Clermont County condo development

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Clermont County prosecutor filed a nuisance lawsuit Tuesday against the owners and management of a condominium complex in Pierce Township, citing crime and safety concerns.
Prosecutor Mark Tekulve’s suit seeks to appoint a receiver to take control over the One Royal Oak Condominium development, commonly known as “On the Green” and “Saint Andrews”, according to a press release from his office.
Tekulve says there have been four murders in the past two years at the complex. One of those murders was Clermont County Sheriff’s Detective Bill Brewer in 2019.
The complaint against the property owners claims they have failed to keep up with basic safety requirements and “created a lawless atmosphere, welcoming drug dealers and murderers into the community.”
“The ownership and management of St. Andrews are profiting off the crime that they invite into Clermont County, and for too long have faced no consequences for their dangerous actions,” Tekulve said. “That stops today.”
Pierce Township police were called 881 times to the property from Jan. 1, 2019, through April 30, 2021, the complaint details.
The complaint alleges the property owners have not conducted criminal background checks of potential tenants. With no background checks, the owners have “knowingly permitted the property to be used for the commission of felony drug abuse by other persons,” the complaint reads.
Non-police calls to the property included overflowing dumpsters, discarded furniture, garbage, abandoned vehicles, and health and building code violations, the complaint reads.
The Clermont County General Health District inspected parts of the property this month, according to a notice of violation document.
An inspector wrote that some buildings were found with holes that could allow animals to get inside the building.
Edward J. Collins, the statutory agent for Royal Oaks, tells FOX19 NOW he is aware the lawsuit has been filed but has not seen it.
He had no further comment.
A hearing on the temporary injunction is expected in the next 10 days, the release stated.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
