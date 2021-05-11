Ohio to begin offering Pfizer’s vaccine to children 12 and older starting Wednesday

FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (Source: Virginia Mayo)
By Chris Anderson | May 11, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 11:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that beginning Wednesday, eligibility in the state for the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will expand to youths who are 12 years and older.

The governor, who said he followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, released a statement on Monday following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization approving the Pfizer shot for children as young as 12:

“I am encouraged that the FDA has already updated Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization to include youth ages 12-15. Following a recommendation, as soon as Wednesday, from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the CDC, Ohio will immediately expand vaccine eligibility to youth ages 12-15 and provide appropriate guidance for parents, guardians, and vaccine providers across the state. Vaccinations are our way back to a more normal life.”

Health officials hope that by vaccinating children, more normal activities can resume and children can continue a routine school year by fall.

Tests have shown that children who received the same vaccine doses as adults showed similar side effects, such as sore arms and flu-like fevers.

