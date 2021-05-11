Ohio to begin offering Pfizer’s vaccine to children 12 and older starting Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that beginning Wednesday, eligibility in the state for the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will expand to youths who are 12 years and older.

The governor, who said he followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, released a statement on Monday following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization approving the Pfizer shot for children as young as 12: