Parma mom pleads not guilty to murdering her 6-year-old son at Brooklyn hotel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma mom accused of murdering her six-year-old son at a Brooklyn hotel pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.
Daneicha Bringht, 30, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence.
Brooklyn police said Daneicha and her son Kaamir were at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in the 5100 block of Tiedeman Road on April 24.
According to police, she called police around 7 a.m. to report someone had shot her son in room 301 and left about 30 minutes before she called.
Kaamir was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds to the head and stomach, said police.
Daneicha remains held on a $5 million bond and will be back in court on May 18.
19 News obtained a copy of the 911 call and it says in part:
Dispatcher: Police and Fire Dispatch.
Mother of child shot: Yes, I need the Police. Somebody shot my son.
Dispatcher: Ok. I he alive?
Mother of child shot: I don’t know if he’s alive - my hand is shot.
Dispatcher: How old is your son?
Mother of child shot: He’s only six.
Dispatcher: Ok. Who shot him?
Mother of child shot: I don’t know. I was asleep, and I just woke up and he was shot. I tried to take the gun from him, and he shot me in my hand.
Dispatcher: You don’t know anything? They broke into your room?
Mother of child shot: I’m not sure I was with a friend last night, but he was with his friends. We went swimming, and I thought they had left.
