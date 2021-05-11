Purple People Bridge closed for public safety, situation ‘evolving’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Purple People Bridge is closed Tuesday afternoon after a large stone dislodged and fell into the Ohio River, according to the City of Cincinnati.
The stone fell from the first pier on the Cincinnati side.
The city said via tweet around 3 p.m. that the falling stone had “loosened one of the stones directly underneath” the Purple People Bridge, properly called the Newport Southbank Bridge.
The city worked with Cincinnati police immediately to close the bridge for public safety purposes, according to the tweet.
As of 3:40 p.m., engineers from the City of Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering are on site inspecting the bridge, according to DOTE.
A Cincinnati police spokesperson referred inquiries to DOTE, saying the bridge is privately owned by the Newport Southbank Bridge Company and that further updates will come from DOTE’s Twitter account.
The Newport Southbank Bridge Company issued the following statement:
“Following reports that a large stone fell from the Purple People Bridge into the Ohio River, the Newport Southbank Bridge Company has been informed by The Newport Police that the bridge will be temporarily closed to the public. Access will be restricted until a qualified structural engineer can review the structure and determine when it is safe for the public to return to the bridge. We will continue to work with the cities of Newport and Cincinnati on this evolving situation.”
