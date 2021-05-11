Staying Cool Tuesday, Slowly Warming Later This Week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another cool start to the day on your Tuesday, in fact look for cooler than average temperatures for the remaining of the work week. However, we will have a return to the low 70s by the upcoming weekend.
Sunshine mixed with clouds and just a slight sprinkle chance for your Tuesday with a high of 59 degrees.
We stay dry for the most part through the week with temperatures back in the low 60s for the second half of the week.
At this time Saturday looks to be dry with possible scattered showers in the area for the opening of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium Sunday. However, the best chance for rain will arrive on Monday.
Cooler than normal weather will continue this week but it looks like a return to warmer than normal weather by the middle of next week.
