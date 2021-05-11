Update: Bond set at $200K for suspect shot during child porn search in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -Bond was set at $200,000 Tuesday for the suspect shot and wounded by an acting detective with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office during a child pornography search warrant Monday.
Alex Hoskins, 26, will remain for the immediate future at the Butler County Jail on one count of felonious assault and three felony counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.
Should he post bond, he must wear a GPS tracking device and refrain from all social media use, Hamilton Municipal Court Judge Daniel Gattermeyer ruled.
Hoskins is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing in one week, Tuesday, May 18.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones has said Hoskins pointed a handgun at Acting Detective Ricky Phillips about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive in Ross Township.
Phillips shot the suspect in the chest “to eliminate the threat,” sheriff’s officials say.
Federal officials with Homeland Security were with sheriff’s officials when they went to Hoskins’ home with a warrant as part of child porn investigation.
Hoskins “was shot after brandishing a firearm,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release when they identified him Monday night. Jones told FOX19 NOW he came down the steps with a handgun.
Authorities performed life-saving measures on Hoskins at the scene, according to Jones.
First responders took Hoskins to Fort Hamilton Hughes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was released into custody of the sheriff’s office and moved to the jail Monday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hoskins confessed in an interview to possessing child porn as well as sending and receiving child porn images and videos.
During the interview, authorities discovered Hoskins believed he was under investigation and prepared for a confrontation with investigators by recently purchasing a firearm, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Jones said Hoskins told Phillips he wanted to die “suicide by cop.”
More charges are likely to be presented to a grand jury, and the investigation remains ongoing.
“Our investigators are working the case as we speak (...) and we are working on additional search warrants for his electronic devices, and we expect the charges will change, either be upped or more added as the investigation continues,” Jones said Monday.
“When we knock on your door to serve a search warrant, it’s not a good thing to come to the door with a gun in your hand after the police identify themselves as the police and then point your loaded handgun at them. When you point a gun at the police, bad things can happen to both the police and the suspect. In this instance, the suspect was shot. The police don’t have to be shot and killed or shot and wounded before they defend themselves.”
The acting detective who fired at Hoskins was not hurt, but he is on paid administrative leave during an investigation.
Hoskins did not fire any shots, Jones said.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigates their own officer-involved shootings.
However, in this case, Jones said he chose to ask the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to investigate because the acting detective who shot Hoskins also recently shot another armed suspect, during a SWAT standoff in January.
A Butler County grand jury recently reviewed all evidence in the case and declined to issue an indictment.
