Woman shot in OTR, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a woman’s shooting in Over-the-Rhine overnight.
Officers responded to Vine Street near Race Street before 11:30 p.m. Monday.
They said at the scene the victim, a woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
She was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Suspect information and what led up to the violence was not released.
