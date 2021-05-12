Bengals first home game Sept. 12 against Vikings on FOX

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals the first home game of the upcoming season will be televised on FOX against the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, a team spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.
Bengals fans will be able to buy single-game tickets as soon as the team’s schedule is released on Wednesday night.
The team’s home schedule includes nine regular-season games and one preseason game.
In addition to the Vikings, Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers during the regular season.
Ticket representatives will be available Wednesday night when the team’s schedule is released at 7:45 p.m
Fans may call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or go to Bengals.com/tickets.
Regular hours for the ticket hotline are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.
