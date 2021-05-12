Bengals 2021 schedule released, features just one guaranteed prime-time match up

After a Week 10 bye, Cincinnati is scheduled to play five of its remaining eight games at home. The second half of the season kicks off with a Nov. 21 road matchup against the Raiders, in what will be the franchise’s first-ever trip to Las Vegas. That will be followed by five home contests in six weeks — Pittsburgh (Nov. 28), the L.A. Chargers (Dec. 5), San Francisco (Dec. 12), Baltimore (Dec. 26) and Kansas City (Jan. 2). The lone road matchup in that stretch comes on Dec. 19 at Denver. The regular season will wrap up on Jan. 9 with a trip to Cleveland.