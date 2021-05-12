A Child’s Hope International launches new Heroes of Hope facility

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Child’s Hope International officially opened its new Heroes of Hope food processing facility on Wednesday.
Like many organizations, A Child’s Hope International was hit by the pandemic, yet leaders and volunteers did not let that change their mission.
In fact, they used their free time to come up with this new innovative idea to help better feed children in need.
“When COVID shut us down hard last year, we realized there was more children around the world suffering than ever before,” explains A Child’s Hope International Exec. Director Lawrence Bergeron. “And how are we gonna help take care of those kids when the traditional method of using volunteers to produce this food was no longer possible.”
That is where this new Heroes of Hope food processing facility comes into play.
The facility can produce up to 70,000 meals a day that will help feed an additional 200 children than what they were already feeding.
“What used to take hours to get this food done they can get it done in a much shorter amount of time and get the food ready to get shipped out overseas,” says volunteer Robert Pawlak.
Last year alone, they shipped to 15 different countries. Now, they are hoping to get the power packs of nutrition to even more places around the world.
Packing days are on Wednesdays, and then the food is shipped out on Thursdays. The goal is to help feed 20,000 children a day, every day of the year.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.