Cleveland Browns will open 2021 NFL season in Kansas City against the Chiefs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Details are beginning to trickle in now ahead of the official 2021 NFL schedule release.
It’s now confirmed by CBS Sports that the Cleveland Browns will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in what will be a rematch of the 2020 playoffs thriller.
The rematch is scheduled to air on CBS - Cleveland 19 at 4:25; a time slot usually reserved for one of the most appealing games of the week.
Baker Mayfield and the Browns battled until the very end in last year’s AFC playoff game, but the Chiefs came away with a 22-17 win, ending Cleveland’s season and Super Bowl chances.
The full schedule will be released on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.
