Clothing drive planned for Newport students attending parent-planned ‘alternate’ prom

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Just a week after a Newport High School parent had an idea to host an alternate prom for students, the idea has blossomed into a fully realized event.
The effort includes a clothing drive to ensure all the students are dressed to the nines.
The drive will take place at 410 Keturah Street 3-4:30 p.m. this Thursday and Friday. If students can’t make it, they can contact Lakeish Morris here.
Morris and another mother of a high-school student came up with the idea after the district announced for the second year in a row it did not believe it could put on a prom safely. The district did put on a senior dinner, but Morris, a Newport High School alumna who remembers her prom fondly, says it wasn’t the same.
The event came together quickly following an initial Facebook post. Since then, it’s become a community undertaking thanks to generous donations from other alumni and Newport community members.
“The first couple days, I’m not going to lie to you, I was in tears by everything everybody has done to show [the students] the love and support they deserve, opening up and giving them what they need,” Morris told FOX19 NOW on Wednesday.
That includes formal wear. Morris says she’s already received 60 donated dresses and suits along with some jewelry and several pairs of shoes. The clothing drive will display the clothes on racks so the students can come in and have that true prom experience of selecting an outfit.
“We’re preparing to get these kids ready to walk the red carpet, ‘cause that’s what they’re going to do that night,” she said. “(...)They’ll get to experience that—they’ll get to be the pretty princesses and princes, and you know, everything they’ve looked up to since their freshman year.”
The alternate prom is not affiliated with the district.
It’s set to take place May 21 at 7 p.m. Juniors, seniors and graduates from last year are welcome.
Morris says it will feature a DJ, food and photography while enforcing CDC guidelines.
Find more information on the event here.
