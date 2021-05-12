A Cold Start In Spots Wednesday, Warming Into The Low 60′s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wednesday morning will be a bit different than Tuesday morning as winds will become nearly calm and sky will be mostly clear by dawn. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s so look for pockets of frost in the morning. A Frost Advisory remains for areas north of the river. However, it will be scattered as many stay near 40 degrees.
A daytime high of 63 with sunshine on Wednesday. Then a tad warmer Thursday with a high of 65 degrees.
The weather looks nice for the opening of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium Sunday with temperatures near 70°.
Cooler than normal weather will continue this week but it looks like 70s return Sunday, then through Tuesday May 25th afternoon temperatures equal to or warmer than normal with some 80s possible.
Rain chances increase early next week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.