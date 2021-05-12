1 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfield ATV crash

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead in an ATV crash in Fairfield, police dispatchers say.
Officers said in a news release overnight they responded to private property on Hunter Road just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
They said they found two people hurt in the crash.
Both were taken to area hospitals.
One has since died, dispatchers say.
The crash remains under investigation.
