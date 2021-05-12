DeWine to give statewide address 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to deliver a statewide address on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio at 5:30 .m. Wednesday.
He will be “continuing his conversation on where we are in our fight against the Coronavirus and our progress towards reaching the end of the COVID pandemic,” reads a news release from his office.
FOX19 NOW will carry it live on air and our app.
