DeWine to give statewide address 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to deliver a statewide address on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio at 5:30 .m. Wednesday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | May 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 4:02 PM

Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to deliver a statewide address on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio at 5:30 .m. Wednesday.

He will be “continuing his conversation on where we are in our fight against the Coronavirus and our progress towards reaching the end of the COVID pandemic,” reads a news release from his office.

