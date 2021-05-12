Former Bethel police chief files lawsuit against mayor

BETHEL, Ohio (FOX19) - The former Bethel Police Chief Steve Teague filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Mayor Jay Noble claiming that his rights were violated in the fallout that followed Black Lives Matter protests in the village in June 2020.
Teague was put on paid administrative leave after an independent review of the protests found the department was overwhelmed and that the chief should have sought help from nearby law enforcement agencies.
The lawsuit paints a different picture though.
Teague says he contacted the Clermont County Sheriff’s Department before the protests to ask for assistance. According to the complaint, the sheriff’s department agreed to send help but some of the deputies were called away to a SWAT situation that happened at the same time.
Teague devised his plan and communicated it on June 11 with Mayor Noble during the village council meeting, per the complaint.
On June 14, 2020, Black Lives Matter demonstrations were met by hundreds of bike club members carrying guns, knives, and baseball bats, the complaint says.
Teague’s lawsuit alleges Noble is a motorcycle enthusiast and believed the mayor informed the counter-protesters of the planned demonstrations that day.
Teague and another officer saw Mayor Noble standing with the counter-protesting motorcyclists at the start of the demonstration, according to documents.
“Teague advised Mayor Noble that he should leave and should not be seen talking to either side at the event to avoid escalating the situation or creating a dynamic where one side attempted to use Noble’s support of the other side against him or the Village,” the complaint reads.
Teague, as a private citizen, supports the BLM movement along with his wife, who was at the June 14 demonstration, according to the complaint.
His and his wife’s support of BLM is believed to have been relayed to Mayor Noble, per the filed complaint.
The initial response to Teague’s handling of the protests was positive.
“In Village Council meetings following the protests, which are recorded and reviewable in their entirety, Mayor Noble and other Village Council members were highly complimentary of Chief Teague and his department and thanked them for their outstanding response and for ‘rising to the occasion.’”
A few months later, the complaint alleges Mayor Noble’s dislike of Teague’s political views factored into the attempt to terminate the chief.
The mayor asked Teague to meet him on Jan. 8, which is when Noble informed the chief, he was being put on leave pending his termination, according to the complaint.
“Mayor Noble attempted to coerce Teague’s resignation, stating that if he failed to do so, Noble would file formal charges which would be placed in his file permanently and which would be heard at the February Village Council meeting,” the complaint reads.
Teague declined to resign as chief.
Mayor Noble filed 11 administrative charges against Teague on Feb. 4, faulting and trying to remove him as chief for his performance during the 2020 protests.
Teague’s complaint states the mayor needed a “scapegoat for the negative press” of the protests in the village.
The mayor “reconsidered” and withdrew the charges against Teague on March 5.
Teague returned to work on March 9, but submitted his resignation on March 17, citing Mayor Noble and the village’s continued harassment, the complaint explains.
Teague resignation letter was outlined in the complaint:
“I have decided I have no choice but to resign my position as Chief of Police for the Village of Bethel, Ohio, effective March 31, 2021. The false allegations you made in the charges against me, which have not been retracted or corrected, and which I was not given an opportunity to address and disprove through the public hearing process, have made it impossible for me to effectively perform my duties as Chief of Police.
“Instead of retracting the false and malicious statements made about me, you continue to harass me and have demonstrated your intent to continue doing so by again making the false and malicious statements in a written reprimand. My credibility, honesty, and integrity have been destroyed in the eyes of anyone who is unaware of the malicious and false nature of your allegations, including Village officers, employees, and residents.
“I will utilize my vacation time from now through March 31, 2021, which will be my last day of employment.”'
Teague’s complaint seeks relief for violations of his constitutional and civil rights, defamation, false light, intentional emotional distress, payment of wages owed, and more.
FOX19 NOW has reached out to Mayor Noble for comment. He has not responded yet.
