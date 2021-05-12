Goshen Fire & EMS teamed up with autism organizations to raise money for sensory kits

GOSHEN, Ohio (FOX19) - Goshen Township Fire and EMS alongside “Autism Rocks” and The Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati will host a bowling tournament at Eastgate Lanes Wednsday.
They say their goal is to raise enough money to buy and place autism sensory kits on every medic unit and fire engine in Clermont county. That’s close to 100 kits.
Lt. Travis Ellen with Goshen Twp. Fire & EMS tells FOX 19 the kits will be filled with sensory items like Floam, Fidget Spinners, Silly Putty and more.
Dozens of teams are signed up and the event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until closing time.
There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffles, door prizes and more.
