‘I never expected him to do it:’ Final record in Elsmere murders reveals killer’s motive

ELSMERE, Ky. (FOX19) - A history of physical abuse is what led the uncle of a Northern Kentucky man to carry out the execution-style murders of him and his girlfriend in 2016, according to Kenton County prosecutors.
Pivotal testimony in the case came from 16-year-old Stephanie Compton, the slain couple’s daughter, whose lingering trauma stems not only from the death of her parents, but also her close relationship with the killer.
Covington resident Charles Elmer Eapmon (Charles) was found guilty on Tuesday for murdering his nephew, Charles Douglas Eapmon (Doug), and Carolyn Ann Tomlinson at their home on Merravay Drive.
Compton, 11 years old at the time, was the one who first found her parents.
According to Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders, Charles’ motive revolved in part around the family’s drug-dealing business. But it was more complicated than that. He says Doug would beat Charlie for using the drugs and, for that, Charlie wanted revenge.
“It was that control over Uncle Charlie’s life that provoked [him] to say, ‘I had enough and I’m going to kill him,’” Sanders said.
As for Tomlinson, Compton’s mother, Sanders says it was a case of wrong-place, wrong-time.
“She was not a part of the drug-dealing information,” he said. “Her only crime was living with Doug Eapmon, and she was shot to prevent her being a witness in Doug’s murder.”
Five years later, Compton continues to mourn the loss of her mother.
“I miss her a lot,” she said. “I always thought she’d be the one teaching me how to drive. (...) She stepped up to the plate and took care of me. We basically grew up together. She had me at 16.”
Compton currently lives with Tomlinson’s best friend. She says the trauma of finding her mother murdered also continues to haunt her.
“For the first two months, I would call the cops almost every day thinking someone was breaking in,” she said. “I would hide in my bathtub... under my bed...”
At first, she says she defended Charles, who was “Uncle Charlie” to her as he was to Doug.
“I actually stuck up for him in the beginning,” she said. “But as they were going through stuff in court, I realized he did it. (...) I was pretty scared because I called him my uncle... He would stay at our house, he would stay over... I never expected him to do it.”
Some years after the murders, Compton had a chance to testify against Charles.
“It was really tragic and heartbreaking, I think, for everyone in that courtroom to hear her talk about what it’s been like for her, growing up literally after finding her mother dead in her own bed,” Sanders said.
Now Compton wants people to remember her mother for her contagious laugh. She also says Doug was a kind man who treated her like a daughter.
“I’m just happy my mom got justice and Doug got justice,” she said.
