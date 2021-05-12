Lawmaker: Lift Ohio health orders June 23; DeWine to give statewide address 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to deliver a statewide address on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He will be “continuing his conversation on where we are in our fight against the Coronavirus and our progress towards reaching the end of the COVID pandemic,” reads a news release from his office.
Some state lawmakers tell us they expected Gov. DeWine to announce when Ohio’s health orders will be lifted.
If not, some of them plan to push for that next month. The General Assembly recently overrode DeWine’s veto of Senate Bill 22. It goes into effect June 23.
It limits the power of the governor to issue health orders in times of emergency, leaving lawmakers to make those decisions.
“It is almost certain he will do that before June 23 because that is the date we have the power to do it for him and I don’t think he wants us to do that, so he will do it himself at some point,” State Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Green Township, said.
“I don’t think he’s going to come on TV tonight and say ‘tomorrow all of those things will be lifted.’ He typically announces ahead of time ‘this will be lifted on this date.’”
Gov. DeWine has said if Ohio hits 50 or fewer new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents during the previous two weeks, excluding inmates in prisons and jails, all coronavirus health orders, including a statewide mask mandate, will be rolled back or lifted.
The number currently stands at 123 cases per 100,000 statewide. Two weeks ago it was 155.
At least one state lawmaker isn’t waiting to hear the governor’s speech.
State Rep. Scott Wiggam, R-Wayne County, said in a tweet he is already pushing forward with legislation to end Ohio’s COVID-19 health orders.
He said it would rescind the mandates with a majority vote once Senate Bill 22 goes into effect.
State Rep. Brigid Kelly tells FOX19 NOW “Decisions need to be rooted in science and in the interest of public health.”
