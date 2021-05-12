Low 60s today with a warming trend under way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A big dose of sunshine is in today’s forecast. Midday and afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 60s. Cincinnati should see a daytime high of around 63 degrees. Cooler than normal weather will continue through the week. However, we have a very good shot at returning to the 70s this weekend.
Another chilly night tonight will be followed by a slightly warmer day on Thursday with a high around 65 degrees.
The weather looks nice for the opening of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium Sunday with temperatures near 70 degrees. Watch for a chance of rain as early as Sunday night. Many areas will remain dry until Monday morning.
Fast forward to Tuesday May 25th, we’ll likely see afternoon temperatures equal to or warmer than normal. Eighty-degree temperatures are possible in a few locations as we approach Memorial Day.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.