‘Megan’s life mattered’: Police asking BCI Cold Case Unit to take over 2013 disappearance of southern Ohio mother

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police in southern Ohio said Wednesday they plan to ask a state cold case unit to take over the case of a young mother who vanished in 2013 and has not been seen since.
Portsmouth Police Detective Steve Brewer reached out to Megan Lancaster’s sister-in-law, Kadie Lancaster, and notified her Tuesday that he was contacting Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).
“Megan’s life mattered,” Kadie Lancaster said Wednesday. “I want to bring her home. I want closure to our community. She is now everybody’s family in our community. She’s a household name. And everybody deserves to know what happened to Megan Lancaster.
“Her son absolutely deserve to know. That’s been my driving force, too. I want her son to know what happened to her.”
Megan Lancaster was 25 when she disappeared April 3, 2013. Her white Ford Mustang was found parked outside a fast food restaurant in Portsmouth with her wallet on the front seat.
She has not been seen since.
Detective Brewer tells FOX19 NOW his police chief recently came to him about BCI having a cold case unit and expressed her desire for him to hand that case off to them.
“I do not know for sure when I will officially be able to do it, as I would guess I would have to meet with them and lay out what had been done so far. My personal reason for them taking it over would be them having the time and resources that I do not have. I just want to see some sort of resolution for the family.”
Last year, Detective Brewer told us she was still considered a missing person but, based on the circumstances and time since her disappearance, “I do fear more serious circumstances. I have related this to the family as a possibility as well.”
Last weekend was the ninth Mother’s Day Megan Lancaster’s family has now marked without her.
Megan’s son, Rhys, was 7 years old at the time. she vanished.
Now he’s 15 and being raised by his grandparents.
His aunt, Kadie Lancaster, has done countless media interviews and appeared on national programs in any and all attempts to keep Megan Lancaster’s name, face and story alive and not a forgotten memory. She said she recently hired an attorney to look into whether she could force Portsmouth police to give the case to BCI.
When Detective Brewer called Kadie Lancaster, she said she was surprised but genuinely touched and sincerely appreciative.
“That really impressed me and really made me feel good about the situation. I was just so excited, I couldn’t speak. I think this is a step in the right direction,” she said Wednesday.
“I am glad that they are taking the case over because I believe the same thing Steve said. They have more time and resources, more boots on the ground type thing and more experience all the way around in missing persons and cold cases.”
Detective Brewer said he was glad Kadie Lancaster was pleased: “I have tried very hard to be empathetic with the family because I know it has been difficult for them.”
FOX19 NOW has a message into a spokesman for BCI and will update this story once we hear back.
This development comes amid the prosecution in Portsmouth of a prominent attorney, Michael Mearan, as part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Human Trafficking Initiative and Special Prosecutions Section.
Mearan, 75, was indicted last fall on 18 charges spanning human trafficking, racketeering and compelling and promoting prostitution.
The indictment says Mearan engaged in sex trafficking from 2003-2018, with six victims being involved.
The charges include three counts of trafficking in persons, five counts of compelling prostitution, win counts of promoting prostitution and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Mearan faces more than 70 years in prison if convicted.
Mearan has pleaded not guilty, is suspended from practicing law and was ordered to house arrest in March after a judge ruled he violated the conditions of his bond by taking on new clients, Scioto County court records show.
A visiting judge recently modified the conditions of Mearan’s arrest to allow him to take walks within a half of a mile of his home.
Kadie Lancaster long has suspected Mearan knows something about Megan Lancaster’s disappearance.
Kadie Lancaster said she has found names and phone numbers kept by her missing sister-in-law in color-coded notebooks.
The entries included notations such as “dance for” and “men who give money,” and included Mearan’s name and number, according to copies shared Kadie Lancaster shared last year with FOX19 NOW.
One page lists Mearan’s name and phone number next to “$80.”
At the time of her disappearance, Megan Lancaster - who once was a talented athlete with a softball scholarship to school - was using drugs and prostituting, Kadie Lancaster has said.
In an interview with FOX19 NOW in May 2020, before he was indicted in October 2020, Mearan categorically denied all allegations of prostitution, sex trafficking and drugs that were alleged in a 2015 federal affidavit about him.
He also specifically denied having anything to do with Megan Lancaster’s disappearance or knowing anything about the case.
He has not been charged related to it.
“The only involvement that I had with Megan was she was a snitch on a client,” he said last year. “That’s it. She did not work for me.”
When we asked Mearan during our 2020 interview what happened to Megan, he responded: “She died about five years ago. She just disappeared. Her car was found but they never found out what happened to her. In her business, she had not made friends. I don’t want to talk bad about her.”
He also said: “I think she was murdered and her body put someplace. I have no reason to base that on any facts, but the whole police force worked very hard for a long time and still are working and they don’t know.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.