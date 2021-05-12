Ohio’s health orders are going away, but will Cincinnati businesses keep their own?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The reactions were unanimously positive on Wednesday among restaurant owners at The Banks to Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement about the end of Ohio’s health orders.
The end of statewide health orders, however, doesn’t mean Ohioans will never need to wear a mask again. Some social distancing could continue. Capacity limits might not be wholly a thing of the past after all.
DeWine’s on Wednesday evening said the Ohio Department of Health will rescind all health orders related to the pandemic on June 2. Restrictions will remain on nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
“It was hard to believe actually,” said Nick Ramsey, manager at Holy Grail at The Banks. “It’s a moment we’ve all been waiting for.”
But lifting the health orders will not prevent a business from imposing its own requirements or keeping requirements already in place. There’s the rub for Ramsey and others, who face an uncertain future.
DeWine said he expects many stores or businesses may require social distancing and masking going forward, at least for a while.
Ramsey says the team at Holy Grail hasn’t discussed the issue yet. His colleague at The Stretch, Brandon Rettig, is similarly unsure.
“My initial thought was just relief,” Rettig said of Wednesday’s news. “Just grateful that we’re seeing the light at the end of all this.”
On the potential continuation of health orders at his business, Rettig added: “With me just figuring this out today, I’m not oo entirely sure what the company’s idea on that is.”
DeWine said the three-week runway exists to give time for Ohioans to get vaccinated before the health orders go away. It might also prove provident for Ohio businesses and all their employees, who will be doing the lion’s share of landing this pandemic plane we’ve all been riding.
