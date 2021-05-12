Patches of frost north of Ohio River

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect pockets of frost as you head out Wednesday morning.
Temperatures are in the 40s, but they will drop into the 30s by daybreak.
A Frost Advisory remains in effect for areas north of the Ohio River.
Later, are headed to a high temperature of 63 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
Cooler-than-normal weather will continue this week.
Rain looks less and less likely for the upcoming weekend.
Conditions look nice for the opening of FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium on Sunday.
The high will be near 70.
Temperatures will warm up next week with some temperatures in the 80s possible.
