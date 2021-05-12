Purple People Bridge to be closed for indefinite amount of time

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Purple People Bridge will be closed until it can be fully inspected by structural engineers, according to the Newport Southbank Bridge Company.
The bridge was closed Tuesday afternoon after a large stone dislodged and fell into the Ohio River. The stone fell from the first pier on the Cincinnati side.
The Newport Southbank Bridge Company, which owns the bridge, says they don’t have a timeline for when the inspection or potential reopening of the bridge will take take place.
“We understand the public’s frustration with the closing and ask for patience as we ensure the safety of those who visit the bridge,” the company wrote in a statement.
Because of the closure, Wednesday’s Party on the Purple will be held at Newport’s Festival Park, located between the Purple People Bridge and the Taylor Southgate Bridge.
It’s the latest full or partial bridge closure to affect Cincinnatians looking to cross the river.
The historic Roebling Bridge is closed for a restoration project.
Meanwhile, the Brent Spence Bridge, which has had its share of issues over the last 12 months, will be down to one lane for several hours early Wednesday morning.
