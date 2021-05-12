Rush to the pumps: Colonial Pipeline having indirect impact on Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A gas disruption affecting mainly the East Coast is having an indirect impact at the pumps here in the Tri-State.
The Associated Press reports there is no gas shortage, but some people are racing to the pumps to ensure they have fuel.
The result has been long lines and some stations, like at a Circle K in Covington, posting “we are currently out of all fuel” signs.
The Colonial Pipeline, which is responsible for about 45% of gas consumed on the East Coast, fell victim to a cyberattack last Friday, according to the Associated Press.
The pipeline does not serve the Tri-State area. It does provide gas for some neighboring states though, AAA’s Mike Belcuore said.
Residents in surrounding states are crossing over to the Tri-State to fuel up, Belcuore explained.
“People are crossing borders to get gas from us, and then other people who have watched the news and are getting a little paranoid, scared are starting to hoard a little bit of gas in these areas where we don’t really need it,” Belcuore said.
Belcuore said the Tri-State is being hit with a double whammy.
Not only are people buying more fuel than they need, but more people are taking trips as COVID-19 restrictions ease up.
Gas prices typically lag and Belcuore said the increase right now is likely not from the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Officials are now trying to find other ways to get fuel to the states in need.
Kentucky is one of the states working to help.
On Wednesday, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an order temporarily suspending some restrictions for those taking petroleum products and ethanol to affected states.
“Many states are working in concert to minimize the disruption of fuel supplies,” Gray said. “Our Cabinet is doing its part to help ensure that needed relief gets to the affected areas.”
