Sharonville police search for parents of young boy found at hotel

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Sharonville police say they are searching for the parents or guardian of a young boy found alone at a hotel overnight and turning to the public for help.
The boy, who police say they believe is 2 or 3, was located at Sonesta on East Kemper Road about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sharonville Police Sgt. Scott Tam.
A hotel guest found the child running alone in the hallways and took him to the front desk, where an employee called police.
Police turned the boy over to Hamilton County child case workers with 241-Kids as they continue to search for his parents.
If anyone knows this child, call Sharonville police at 513-563-1147.
The front desk clerk of the hotel called police and said he found this little boy wandering the halls about 12:30 a.m., according to Sharonville police.
Some hotel guests heard him outside in the hallway running and took him to the front desk.
“The child was alone. we knocked on as many doors of the first floor as we could and no luck,” Sgt. Tam said.
Police say the boy didn’t talk, speaking only limited words and they do not know his name or identity. He appears to be in perfectly fine health.
Officers took the child back to the police department and finally called child case workers about 2:30 a.m.
“He was very active. He ran around our police department for a few hours until 241-Kids took custody of him,” Sgt. Tam said. “241-Kids will babysit until we find the parents and then is it a simple kid got out of the room while parents were sleeping, or do we investigate further?”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.