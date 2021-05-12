Update: Sharonville police locate mother of young boy found wandering halls at hotel

Update: Police said at 5:15 a.m. they located the boy’s mother at the Sonesta hotel on East Kemper Road. They are out talking to her now to try to determine what happened.
Earlier story:
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Sharonville police say they are searching for the parents of a young boy found alone at a hotel overnight and are turning to the public for help.
The boy, who police say they believe is 2 or 3, was unattended at Sonesta on East Kemper Road about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Sharonville Police Sgt. Scott Tam.
A hotel guest found the child running alone in the hallways and took him to the front desk, where an employee called police.
Officers turned the boy over to Hamilton County child case workers with 241-Kids as they continue to search for his parents.
If anyone knows this child, call Sharonville police at 513-563-1147.
Police say they knocked on several doors in an attempt to find the boy’s parents, to no avail.
The child didn’t talk much, speaking only limited words. Police say they do not know his identity, but he appears to be in perfectly fine health.
Officers took the child back to the police department and finally called child case workers about 2:30 a.m.
“He was very active. He ran around our police department for a few hours until 241-Kids took custody of him,” Sgt. Tam said. “241-Kids will babysit until we find the parents and then is it a simple kid got out of the room while parents were sleeping, or do we investigate further?”
