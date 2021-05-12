6-year-old boy fatally struck, 11-year-old hurt; 2 women under arrest, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One of two children struck by vehicles in Hamilton Tuesday night has died, and now two women including a driver are under arrest, police say.
The boy, who succumbed to his injuries before he reached the hospital, was 6 years old, said Officer Richard Burkhardt.
The other child who was hurt is 11 and remains hospitalized with “incapacitating injuries” Wednesday morning, police wrote in a news release.
The crashes were reported about 7 p.m. on Pleasant Avenue near Symmes Avenue in the Lindenwald neighborhood.
That stretch of road, from Symmes to Fairview, was closed for several hours while police investigated late into the night.
The driver arrested was identified by police as Elizabeth Ann Marie Mehl, 30.
She was booked into the Butler County Jail just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, possession of controlled substances, and child endangering, jail records show.
Police are still looking into the circumstances before the children were struck and if they were in a crosswalk, Burkhardt said.
Witnesses said at the scene Tuesday night the children ran into the street, where they were struck. The other child appeared to be in better condition and may have only been clipped by one of the vehicles.
Hamilton police say Mehl’s passenger, Hortencia Reesa Garcia, 26, is under arrest on a charge of tampering with evidence. She is accused of allegedly trying to hide evidence in the OVI case.
When FOX19 NOW arrived at the scene, there were shoes in the road, and police were examining two vehicles.
Both vehicles were eventually towed from the area.
