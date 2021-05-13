Beshear says Kentucky will follow new CDC guidance on wearing masks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the CDC issuing new guidance that eases the indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people, Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will immediately follow suit.
Beshear called it “great news for vaccinated Kentuckians” and urged those who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to get make a plan to get the vaccine by going to http://vaccine.ky.gov.
Under the latest CDC guidance, mask wearing is still called for by persons in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
Beshear is expected to address the mask guidance during his COVID-19 update at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
