Chipotle hiring 500 workers in Cincinnati, 20,000 across the U.S.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Chipotle is hosting a virtual career fair looking to hire 20,000 employees nationwide, including 500 people in the Cincinnati area.
The event will take place on Chipotle’s Discord server, May 13, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., and will feature recruitment content and the opportunity to chat with real Chipotle employees.
Chipotle’s best-in-class benefits include:
· Recently increased starting crew member wages, ranging from $11-$18 per hour, for a $15 per hour average wage
· Career growth opportunities, such as advancing to a Restaurateur, which has an average six-figure compensation, in as little as three and a half years
· A Crew Bonus program, which allows restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year for meeting certain performance criteria
· The ability to pursue a debt-free degree from leading nonprofit, accredited universities in partnership with Guild Education, after 120 days of employment
· Access to mental health care, regardless of whether the employee is enrolled in the company’s medical plan
· A 401k retirement plan, including a company match of 100% on the first 3% of the compensation an employee contributes and 50% on the next 2%, after one year of employment
· Free Chipotle!
Chipotle has also introduced a $200 employee referral bonus for crew members and a $750 referral bonus for Apprentices or General Managers.
To accommodate its peak season and staff the estimated 200 restaurants it plans to open this year. For more information on job openings in your area, visit: https://jobs.chipotle.com/.
“Chipotle is committed to providing industry-leading benefits and accelerated growth opportunities, and we hope to attract even more talent by showcasing the potential income that can be achieved in a few short years,” said Marissa Andrada, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer at Chipotle. “We’re looking for people who are authentic, passionate and want to help cultivate a better world through real food and real personal development.”
