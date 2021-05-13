Cincinnati businesses left in limbo as Ohio alone in keeping mask order

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The CDC says fully vaccinated people can largely ditch their masks, but Ohio hasn’t followed suit.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the mask mandate would expire, along with all of Ohio’s other health orders, on June 2. But he was silent on the CDC guidance during his media briefing on Thursday, and he hasn’t since said anything publicly about it.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday afternoon Kentucky would follow CDC guidance “immediately.” Indiana ditched its mask mandate in April.
That leaves Cincinnati-area businesses left in limbo, enforcing a mask mandate that grows more Kafkaesque as the seconds pass.
In the same way, the CDC’s provision that only fully vaccinated people can retire their masks likely leaves the burden of checking vaccination status on the businesses themselves, and that’s not something they’re overly enthusiastic about.
Kevin Kist owns RTS Barbell.
“It’s just not ideal,” he said of wearing masks at his place of business, especially when you add in the fitness component.
But Kist is optimistic for a future without masks.
“I think from a mental health standpoint we’re going to see a big improvement,” he said.
“We’re just going to wait it out until June 2nd. Just kid of the official end that they announced. It would be hard for me to monitor who is vaccinated here and who is not.”
