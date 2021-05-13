Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park announces 2021-2022 season

By Maggy Mcdonel | May 13, 2021

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Playhouse in the Park announced the restart of its shows for October of 2021.

They also announced the eight shows that will comprise the 2021-22 season, including three world premieres.

“Our community showed immense generosity and support of the Playhouse throughout the pandemic,” says Artistic Director Blake Robison.

Robison says they are so proud to be restarting shows after an over-year-long closure due to COVID-19.

“The new season showcases the range and diversity of the Playhouse, and we can’t wait to get back to producing a full schedule of live theatre for Cincinnati,” adds Robison.

Since COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for Fall are still unknown, Playhouse officials say, subscriptions and tickets will go on sale later. Current subscribers will receive renewal statements in the summer.

For more information, visit cincyplay.com or call the Box Office at 513-421-3888 or 800-582-3208

THE WEST END

By Keith Josef Adkins

Directed by Playhouse Associate Artist Nicole A. Watson

Oct. 9 – Nov. 7, 2021 WORLD PREMIERE

Set in 1941 in Cincinnati’s West End, this world premiere drama shines a light on a transformative chapter of local history. First Financial Bank presents

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

By Charles Dickens

Adapted by Howard Dallin

Directed by Michael Evan Haney

Nov. 24 – Dec. 30, 2021

This joyous, time-honored production returns with a cast of nearly 30 actors, elaborate costumes and thrilling special effects.

INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP

By Katie Forgette

Directed by Blake Robison

Jan. 29 – Feb. 27, 2022

It’s 1973, and the Irish-Catholic O’Shea family muddles through a series of hilarious mishaps that jeopardizes their reputation — and their souls.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

By Roger Harling

Directed by Laura Gordon

March 19 – April 17, 2022

With beloved characters, heartwarming dialogue and snappy repartee, Steel Magnolias revels in the power and grace of female friendship.

SCHOOLGIRLS: OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

By Jocelyn Bioh

Directed by Candis C. Jones

April 30 – May 22, 2022

This biting comedy explores the universal challenges of teenage girlhood and all the drama that comes with it.

NEED YOUR LOVE

Written and Directed by KJ Sanchez

Oct. 30 – Dec. 12, 2021 WORLD PREMIERE

From the creator of Cincinnati King comes a world premiere musical portrait of King Records star Little Wille John.

ROOTED

By Deborah Zoe Laufer

Directed by Noah Himmelstein

Feb. 12 – March 20, 2022 WORLD PREMIERE

In this quirky world premiere comedy, a reclusive amateur botanist unwittingly becomes a new-age, YouTube messiah. The Jewish Foundation of Cincinnati presents

BECOMING DR. RUTH

By Mark St. Germain

April 9 – May 15, 2022

This heartwarming portrait is a humorous and illuminating one-woman show about America’s favorite sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

