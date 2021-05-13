COVID-19 vaccine: Ages 12-15 now eligible in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Those ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.
The CDC has given the green light to allow this age group to get Pfizer’s vaccine.
The Ohio Department of Health has selected Cincinnati Children’s as a community provider of the COVID-19 vaccine. Any person age 12 and up is eligible to schedule an appointment.
Appointment availability is based on the amount of vaccine we receive from the state each week.
Click the “Request Appointment” button on their website to get started.
You will be able to choose times at either their Burnet Campus in Avondale or Liberty Campus in Butler County.
They’re also hosting vaccine clinics Thursday and Saturday.
Earlier this week, doctors at Cincinnati Children’s who tested Pfizer’s vaccine on this age group said the vaccine is safe and effective at protecting children against COVID-19.
“It’s been incredibly protective,” said Dr. Robert Frenck, the director of the Gamble Vaccine Research Center at Children’s Hospital. “The side effects have been mild.”
Trials show that the vaccine is 100% effective, hospital officials said.
Side effects such as arm pain and headaches are similar to ones adults experienced.
