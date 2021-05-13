EB Fort Washington Way/U.S. 50 briefly closes due to police incident

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Eastbound Fort Washington Way/U.S. 50 briefly closed at Interstate 71 in downtown Cincinnati due to a police incident Thursday morning, according to www.ohgo.com.
All lanes were blocked before 9 a.m., but they reopened shortly after, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo, who was driving on the highway at the time.
Cincinnati police say a male threatened to jump from the overpass.
Officers responded and took the person into custody without further incident.
The person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for an emergency assessment.
