Flight from CVG makes emergency landing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/FOX19) - An Allegiant flight that left CVG Thursday morning made an emergency landing at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.
Flight 1313 departed Cincinnati a little before 11:30 a.m. en route to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
25 minutes into the flight, near the Kentucky-Tennessee border, the plane turned around and tried to head back to Cincinnati but was diverted to Lexington, according to our sister station WKYT.
According to Allegiant, there was an odor in the forward cabin and although it dissipated during the flight, the captain decided to divert out of an abundance of caution so the plane could be inspected.
The flight landed at 12:35 p.m. with 144 passengers and six crew members on board.
An Allegiant representative says one passenger and two flight attendants said they weren’t feeling well, so they were checked out by paramedics.
The representative says an emergency was declared as standard procedure to ensure the flight received priority.
